Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.29% of Plexus worth $12,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,489,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 139.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Plexus by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.93 and its 200 day moving average is $144.67. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $92.72 and a one year high of $172.89.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,361 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $485,899.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,104.65. The trade was a 13.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $496,814.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,775.14. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,930 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

