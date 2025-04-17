Legal & General Group Plc Has $10.53 Million Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.06% of Gorman-Rupp worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 70.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 317.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter worth about $399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 54.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

NYSE GRC opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $879.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

