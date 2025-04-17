Legal & General Group Plc Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after buying an additional 247,852 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $33,437.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,767.41. This trade represents a 8.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Fisch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $675,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,944.72. The trade was a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,897 shares of company stock worth $4,227,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

OLLI stock opened at $109.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.63. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

