Legal & General Group Plc Has $10.58 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.19% of UMB Financial worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,984,000 after buying an additional 74,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 61,468 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,427.67. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF stock opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

