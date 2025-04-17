Legal & General Group Plc Has $10.71 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,141,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,035,000 after purchasing an additional 176,400 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,552,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,629,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,030,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after buying an additional 384,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,383,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,535,000 after acquiring an additional 159,667 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.62.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.