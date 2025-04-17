Legal & General Group Plc Has $11.12 Million Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,812 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.24% of Cactus worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 752,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cactus by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,235,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 448,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,180,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

