Legal & General Group Plc Has $11.26 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,853 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth $594,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 724.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 91,015 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Macy’s by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 782,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 286,879 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 163,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Macy’s by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 49,715 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $47,938.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,107.10. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $264,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,373.92. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark upgraded Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

