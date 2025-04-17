Legal & General Group Plc Has $11.81 Million Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.23% of Weatherford International worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 500,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,815,000 after buying an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth about $7,215,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Weatherford International from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Weatherford International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $2,944,895.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,507.23. This represents a 26.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Depinder Sandhu sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $929,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,892 shares in the company, valued at $590,517.72. The trade was a 61.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,718. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

