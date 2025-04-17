Legal & General Group Plc Has $12.12 Million Holdings in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,080,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,398 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,050,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,183,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 687,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,831,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGML opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.26. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.77 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

