Legal & General Group Plc Has $12.18 Million Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $568,168,000 after buying an additional 69,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $68,949,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,920,000 after acquiring an additional 53,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,760.04. This trade represents a 31.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,333.42. This represents a 49.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average is $110.98. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $132.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.56.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

