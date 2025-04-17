Legal & General Group Plc Has $12.28 Million Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 285.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 80,728 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE IVT opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 151.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. On average, analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.2376 dividend. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 527.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IVT

InvenTrust Properties Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.