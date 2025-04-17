Legal & General Group Plc Has $12.32 Million Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SouthState were worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SouthState by 7.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 64.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 116,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 45,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SouthState by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,736,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in SouthState by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average is $99.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In related news, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $200,652.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,433.86. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,447.03. This represents a 16.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSB. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.90.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

