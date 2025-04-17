Legal & General Group Plc Has $12.80 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,428,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 12.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $425.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair cut shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSE:VMI opened at $280.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

