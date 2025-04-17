Legal & General Group Plc Has $12 Million Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.29% of Sanmina worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sanmina by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,239,000 after acquiring an additional 243,258 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $75.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

Sanmina announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $979,853.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,975.90. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,439,520. The trade was a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,405 shares of company stock worth $2,821,682 in the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

