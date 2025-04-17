Legal & General Group Plc Invests $10.69 Million in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 330,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,000.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCB. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,573,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,072,017.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,104.96. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,742.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,012.16. This represents a 122.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Community Banks

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of UCB opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.80. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.