Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,208 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3,464.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 887,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 862,376 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 603.1% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 667,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 572,308 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,752,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,732,000 after acquiring an additional 426,669 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 693,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 202,967 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $1,659,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

NYSE:SBS opened at $18.38 on Thursday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

