Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 21,320 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,008,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 2.84% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $12,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.32.

Shares of HPP opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.30. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

