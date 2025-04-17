Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,556 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after acquiring an additional 572,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Procore Technologies by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,104,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after buying an additional 141,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $93,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480. This trade represents a 84.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,042. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,982 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,759. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

