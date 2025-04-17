Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,637 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.66% of LTC Properties worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 23,470.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $39.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 111.22%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

