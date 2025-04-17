Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,297,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,398 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.62% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 127,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,716,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 901,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,350,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 43,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $14,889,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DRH stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 188.24%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

