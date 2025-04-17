Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,112 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Integer were worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $1,588,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Integer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Integer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 558,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,041,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITGR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Integer from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $116.30 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $146.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day moving average of $130.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

