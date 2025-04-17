Legal & General Group Plc Sells 11,484 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,484 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Trex were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,819,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,858,000 after buying an additional 3,818,025 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,873,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after acquiring an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $110,414,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,289,000 after purchasing an additional 347,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

In other Trex news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,505.40. The trade was a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE TREX opened at $53.52 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trex

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.