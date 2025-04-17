Legal & General Group Plc Sells 11,938 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of Avnet worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Avnet by 1,768.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

