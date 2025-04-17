Legal & General Group Plc Sells 164,938 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 164,938 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.40% of Autohome worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the third quarter worth about $784,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autohome by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Autohome stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $244.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.26 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 23.02%. Equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

