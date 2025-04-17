Legal & General Group Plc Sells 178 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth $92,154,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $61,046,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Granite Construction by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 580,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after buying an additional 105,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,855,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $165,138.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,914. This trade represents a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,227.84. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.26. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $105.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.19). Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $977.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.