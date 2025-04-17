Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,358 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,743 shares of the software’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the software’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,065 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $111.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 657.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $113.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.41.

Insider Activity

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. Research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $301,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,472.62. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 3,811 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $425,040.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,512.82. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,172 shares of company stock worth $1,356,847 over the last three months. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

