Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,614 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,365,000 after buying an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $114,003.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,007. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA stock opened at $142.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $127.86 and a one year high of $200.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.97.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $175.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

