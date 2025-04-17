Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,799 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.15% of Middleby worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Middleby alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,341,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Middleby from $157.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Middleby Price Performance

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $127.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $118.41 and a 12 month high of $182.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.79.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.69 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $81,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,209.61. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.