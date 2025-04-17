Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,933 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,859,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,224.48. This represents a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SFBS opened at $69.50 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.43 and a twelve month high of $101.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

