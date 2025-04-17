Legal & General Group Plc Sells 534 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.28% of Stride worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stride alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,706,000 after buying an additional 69,888 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after purchasing an additional 375,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Stride by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after buying an additional 332,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE:LRN opened at $135.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.