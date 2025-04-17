Legal & General Group Plc Sells 5,609 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.52 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $147.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.39 and its 200 day moving average is $104.70. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

