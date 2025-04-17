Legal & General Group Plc Sells 602 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Matador Resources worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after buying an additional 99,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Matador Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Christopher P. Calvert bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.17 per share, for a total transaction of $71,721.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,780. This represents a 3.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $89,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,899.30. This represents a 2.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

