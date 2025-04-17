Legal & General Group Plc Sells 746 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.10% of Insmed worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

Insider Activity

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $7,291,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,766,640. The trade was a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,519,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,186 shares in the company, valued at $27,079,091.58. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,797 shares of company stock valued at $37,621,239 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.60. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $84.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

