Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 16.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.86.

AutoNation stock opened at $162.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $198.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

