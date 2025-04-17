Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 952,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,570,000 after purchasing an additional 223,805 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,263,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,829,000 after buying an additional 55,473 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 789,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,680 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

ABCB stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $74.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.96.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Douglas D. Strange acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,000.85. This trade represents a 5.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.