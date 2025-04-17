Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,862 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $104.49 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average of $130.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

