Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Stake Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,299 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

NASDAQ LNW opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $118,192.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,720.56. This represents a 18.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $398,720.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,533.98. This represents a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Light & Wonder Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.