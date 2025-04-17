Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Trading 4.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 48,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 12,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Stock Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

About Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros

Línea Directa Aseguradora, SA, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, medical, assistance, and fire insurance; and reinsurance products. The company is also involved in the provision of vehicle repair services; and provides insurance brokerage, claims management, claims related repair work, and other specialized household services.

