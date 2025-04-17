Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Position Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 548.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Littelfuse by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LFUS. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $152.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $275.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

