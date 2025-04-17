Maiden Cove Capital LLC Buys 170 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.33 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,265,436.64. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

