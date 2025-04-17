Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Trading 4.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.07 and last traded at C$3.96. Approximately 51,542 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 24,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.79.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.97.
About Mandalay Resources
Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits, as well as other base metal. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 1,219 hectares located in Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine covering an area of 12,949 located in Skelleftea, Sweden.
