Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2025

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLPGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.75. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLPGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.13 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

