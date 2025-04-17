Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.75. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.13 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

About Martin Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

