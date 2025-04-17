Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Trading 29.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 29.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.43. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Medicover AB (publ) Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Poland, Sweden, and internationally. The company’s Healthcare services includes service outpatient and inpatient care; dental services; other services, including non-medical related services, such as sports memberships, benefit cards, and optics, as well as wellness services; hospital care; and preventive care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medicover AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicover AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.