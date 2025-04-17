Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Trading 29.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 29.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.43. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.
Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Poland, Sweden, and internationally. The company’s Healthcare services includes service outpatient and inpatient care; dental services; other services, including non-medical related services, such as sports memberships, benefit cards, and optics, as well as wellness services; hospital care; and preventive care.
