Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $332.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.58. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $28.08.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($3.19). Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -118.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Featured Articles

