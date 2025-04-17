MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $26.69 on Thursday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $555.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $49,944.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,315.58. This represents a 3.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.
