Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Price

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.62.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.42. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $192,703.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,532.72. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,968,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,459 shares of company stock worth $16,014,017. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 177.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

