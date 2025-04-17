Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Shares Up 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 80,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 234,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Mobilicom Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mobilicom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mobilicom during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobilicom by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 624,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 416,247 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobilicom Company Profile

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

