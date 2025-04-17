MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Should You Sell?

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 8,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 19,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.

