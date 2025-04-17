Moog (MOG-A) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Moog (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $907.58 million for the quarter.

Moog Price Performance

Shares of Moog stock opened at $164.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.36.

Moog Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

Further Reading

