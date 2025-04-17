Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKY) Shares Up 6.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 1,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Nabtesco Stock Up 6.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

