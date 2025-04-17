Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKY) Shares Up 6.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 1,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.
Nabtesco Stock Up 6.4 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.
Nabtesco Company Profile
Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nabtesco
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.